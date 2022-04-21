'Jiggle Jiggle' Explained: Everything to Know About Louis Theroux's Rap

YouTube/CNET Screenshot

If you're on TikTok, there's a strong possibility that Louis Theroux's voice has been lodged in your head lately. His catchy "jiggle jiggle" rap -- yep, you know the one I'm talking about -- has been accompanying viral videos all over the platform. Where I once only occasionally thought of words like "jiggle" and "dribble," it's all my mind lets me hear now.

In case your ears somehow missed out on the smooth, impeccable tune that is the jiggle jiggle rap, here's what you need to know. Theroux, a British-American documentarian, wrote the rap in an episode of his BBC 2 documentary series, Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends. The episode aired way back in 2000. On Feb. 18, Theroux was asked if he remembered the rap during an appearance on the YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, and he switched into star rapper-mode once again.

That's the version of the jiggle jiggle song you've been hearing on TikTok. It's also no longer a capella, thanks to Manchester-based producers Duke and Jones. They posted their music-accompanied video on March 16, and it's since collected more than 20 million views.

Comments under the video go a little something like this: "I cannot physically stop listening to this," "Na, this goes hard," and simply, "Phenomenal."

More videos using the sound have also poured in. Turns out you can apply the jiggle jiggle rap to just about anything. Here's a dog… dogging?

Boom. A million likes. This track is gold.

As for the inspiration for the lyrics? "Jiggle," "wiggle" and "dribble" apparently came to Theroux in the shower, according to Weird Weekends.

On the show, one of the rapper's who helped Theroux write the track elaborated about the rap's iconic opening line, "My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds."

"You don't have quarters and dimes and nickels, you have dollars, hundreds and whatever you have," he said. "And whatever you have, it folds."

If you need more of Theroux's raps in your life, we have you covered. The BBC released footage that includes a second verse to the jiggle jiggle rap. Here's the clip, which is from Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge, a newer series from Theroux that revisits his past work.

There was a second verse to @louistheroux's rap that’s never been released before now…



It’s just as awkward as the first 😂 pic.twitter.com/z2IiJcXRR6 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) September 6, 2020

More dribble dribble incoming.

Even ferrets and bumblebees are grooving to the beat.

Some very coordinated dancing.

And some more… casual dancing.

Finally, a TikTok that sums up how we're all feeling.