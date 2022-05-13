JCPenney Just Halved the Price on This Jacket for Moon Knight Cosplayers

One of the coolest parts of the new Marvel series Moon Knight is the costuming. The shifts between Moon Knight and Mr. Knight in the show are incredible, and don't even get me started on the costume reveal in the final episode of the series. These costumes, like so many things at Disney, start as concept sketches. That means not every concept makes it into the show, but that doesn't mean you can't roll up to the next convention with a slick version of Moon Knight based on one of those unused designs if you like how it looks. And now that costume illustrator Raphael Imhotep has taken to Instagram to show off some of those unused designs, it's easier to get some off-the-shelf pieces to modify.

Having a matching hood on a nice jacket isn't super common, but the folks at JCPenney have your back this week. This Slim Fit Hooded Sport Coat is both a great starting point and . That means you get one of the more challenging to find parts of this fit for $70 and you don't have to attach the hood yourself. Even better, the jacket is available in multiple lengths to fit any body type. Now you just need to focus on the face mask, and getting that knot right on the tie.