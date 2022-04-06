How to play Worldle, the Wordle Clone Where You Guess Countries

Teuteuf

Wordle has taken over the internet and spawned numerous variations in its wake. Worldle, which moves the game from words to geography, is maybe the most interesting. It gives players a shaded outline of a country and six tries to correctly guess where the locale is.

As with Wordle, Worldle flashes green, yellow and gray squares. The difference is, here the more green squares you see the closer you are geographically to the right country.

Worldle shows the distance your guess is to the actual location. (It's in kilometers but you can change that to miles in the Settings section, and even hide the country image for more of a challenge.)

This is intense and exposed a gap in my education #geography #Worldle pic.twitter.com/Q4m4I7tuIw — 💉💉💉Simone Pietschner (@SPietschner) February 14, 2022

Basically just went through nations that play in the bundesliga😂😂 #Worldle pic.twitter.com/pHsmQ5SpG5 — WEBBY998 (@JoeWebb97489335) February 14, 2022

While Worldle hasn't reached Wordle-level of fame, the once-a-day game did garner more than 500,000 players on its first day, according to its creator.



"You crazy people!" Worldle creator @teuteuf tweeted. "It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Wtf?! Thanks to all of you!"



The game also seems to have inspired its own knockoff app, Earthle, which is ad-supported and has a paid subscription version.