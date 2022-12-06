How to Access Your Duolingo Year in Review

In the last couple of months, I've become obsessed with language-learning app Duolingo. I'm currently on a 50-day streak, tearing it up in the Pearl League.

And today, I got my Duolingo Year in Review.

Your 2022 Duolingo Year in Review is HERE! (check your Profile tab)



It includes:

🌎 Which languages you studied

🏆 Your XP ranking

⏰ How many minutes you spent learning

🧠 How many words you learned

✨ Your unique learner style



How'd you do?! ⬇️#duolingo365 pic.twitter.com/enDho25AIf — Duolingo (@duolingo) December 6, 2022

The Duolingo Year in Review is something of a report card. It gives you a selection of top line stats on your learning throughout the year. It tells you how many lessons you've completed, the amount of new words you've learned, your average scores and the amount of time you've spent learning a language. It's essentially Spotify Wrapped for language nerds.

It also tells you your "unique learning style." I'm a "Superstar Learner" apparently. Pretty proud of that!

How to access the Duolingo Year in Review

Screenshot by Mark Serrels/CNET

Accessing your individual report for the year is extremely simple. If you log onto the app right now, you'll get a prompt to check it out as soon as you sign in.

But unlike Spotify Wrapped, you can also access it on a browser. If you check the inbox of the email attached to your Duolingo account, you'll have received an email and a link to your personalized Year in Review.

It's worth noting the data only covers up until the end of November this year.

Duolingo also published a broader language report, identifying a number of trends from those using the app. For example, 1.3 million people are currently studying Ukrainian, which represents a 1,651% year-over-year increase in Germany, 1,615% in Poland and 1,515% in Czechia. The amount of Irish people studying Ukrainian increased by 2,229% in 2022.

You can read the full report here.

