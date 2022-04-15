Here's Who Elon Musk Follows on Twitter

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Elon Musk is picky about who he follows on Twitter.

Musk, who has 81 million followers on Twitter, follows only 114 accounts. The accounts he follows showcase some of his interests in space, cryptocurrency and technology. Musk follows the accounts for Wikipedia, NASA and rapper Kanye West, who is his friend.

The tech mogul once appeared on the TV series Rick and Morty and South Park so he also follows the accounts for those shows. He still follows Jon Favreau, who has directed, produced and appeared in multiple Iron Man films, despite the actor's silence on Twitter. (Musk is often compared to super-rich industrialist Tony Stark, who doubles as the superhero Iron Man.)

Musk's use of Twitter has been attracting a lot of attention since he purchased more than 9% of the social media company and then offered to buy the rest of it at $54.20 a share on Thursday. Last year, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that he was thinking of quitting his jobs to become an influencer full time. Who is influencing Musk? The people he follows could be a clue.

Here's a look at the type of accounts Musk follows:

Tech leaders

Musk doesn't follow the account for Twitter, but he does follow the accounts of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and CEO Parag Agrawal.

The bromance between Dorsey and Musk has been on full display on social media. In 2020, before Dorsey stepped down as CEO, Musk expressed support for the tech executive and tweeted that Dorsey has a good heart. Dorsey has praised Musk in the past, including how candid he is on Twitter.

Musk also follows Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike, entrepreneur Marc Andreessen and John Carmack, the former CTO of Facebook-owned VR company Oculus.

Media outlets and influencers

Musk has used Twitter to call traditional media companies a "relentless hatestream," and he appears to be staying away from them on social media.

Outside of following multiple BBC accounts and CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz, Musk doesn't follow many mainstream media outlets. Ashlee Vance, a Bloomberg journalist who wrote a biography about Musk, is among the people the tech mogul follows.

He follows sites such as Popular Mechanics, Geekwire, Slashdot and a site for Tesla news called Tesmanian founded by Tesla and SpaceX investors.

He also follows popular YouTube creators Tim Dodd, known as the Everyday Astronaut, and Marques Brownlee, along with podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan. In case you forgot, Musk smoked weed and drank whiskey on Rogan's podcast in 2018.

Cryptocurrency and digital assets

Musk is a longtime enthusiast about cryptocurrency, so it's no surprise he follows dogecoin, dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto and CoinDesk, which focuses on news about digital currencies.

He also follows digital artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, who has created NFT artwork of Musk. NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are digital assets verified on a blockchain.

Space and science

A lot of the accounts Musk follows are about space and science. He follows NASA, earth imaging company Planet, several astronauts and an account called "Science Girl" that tweets images of volcanic lava, reindeer and how ants rely on pheromones.

Musk, who founded SpaceX, also gives his hot takes on the future of humanity on social media. He hinted on Twitter in March that he thinks a crewed mission to Mars could happen in 2029.

Family

Some of the family members Musk follows also have a big audience on Twitter. That includes his mom, Maye Musk; his sister Tosca Musk; and ex-wife Talulah Riley. In addition, Musk follows singer-songwriter Grimes, with whom he has two children.