Google Doodle Celebrates Mutual Support for International Women's Day

Google

The fellowship and support that women give one another is in Google's spotlight on Wednesday as we mark International Women's Day. The annual holiday is focused on the achievements of women and on raising awareness about gender inequality.

Google's Doodle highlights the support women provide each other to move forward and improve their quality of life. The letters in the Doodle present vignettes that portray various ways women help other women, Google explained in an accompanying introduction for the Doodle:

"Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood."

After suffering centuries of oppression and inequality, women became more active at the turn of the 20th century in campaigning for change. In 1908, a group of women marched through the streets of New York City to demand higher pay, shorter working hours and voting rights.

The first Women's Day was observed across the US the next year in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The holiday is now celebrated every March 8 in dozens of countries around the world.

Wednesday's Doodle was illustrated by Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who said she spent a lot of time reflecting on the ways she's been supported by other women throughout her life.

"I've always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me!" she told Google. "I'm grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values."