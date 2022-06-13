Elon Musk Set to Speak to Twitter Staff for the First Time This Week

Elon Musk is set to speak at a company-wide Twitter meeting this week. It will be the first time he's addressed employees of the company since agreeing to buy the company back in April this year.

Twitter confirmed the news to CNET via a spokesperson.

The meeting is set to take place on Thursday morning and Musk himself will be taking questions from employees, some of whom have reportedly been troubled by the potential acquisition. The deal has also been hampered by issues with data surrounding the amount of bots on the platform.

Insider was the first to break news of the upcoming meeting.

According to the Insider report, Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal announced the meeting on Monday, which will be moderated by Twitter's chief marketing officer Leslie Berland. Twitter's employees have previously voiced concern surrounding Musk's potential involvement on the social media platform. In an email, Agrawal reportedly stated the meeting would cover "topics and questions that have been raised over the past few weeks."