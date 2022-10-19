Elon Musk Sells Out All 30,000 Bottles of 'Burnt Hair' Perfume on Preorder

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, Tesla and the tunnel-drilling Boring Company, has updated his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman." That's an accurate description at this point: He has sold out of 30,000 bottles of Burnt Hair, a bottled fragrance available via the Boring Company website.

The perfume is a gag that crossed over into reality. In late September, Musk hinted at the upcoming product, tweeting: "Burnt Hair -- Scent for Men by Singed." It's a tie-in to a previous oddball product from the Boring Company, a flamethrower sold in 2018. On Tuesday, Musk tweeted the perfume had sold out in preorders.

Musk first announced the availability of the perfume in a tweet on Oct. 11, calling it the "finest fragrance on Earth." He seemed to be testing out catchphrases in follow-up tweets ranging from "doesn't get more lit than this" to "be the change you want in the world."

Burnt Hair isn't trying to convince anyone it smells good. The product page -- now updated with a "sold out" note -- has few details other than some ad copy calling it "the essence of repugnant desire" and a message saying the flames begin in Q1 2023, a reference to the likely shipping timeframe. A couple of quotes suggest it smells like leaning over a candle at the dinner table and that it will will help you stand out as you walk through an airport.

There's a certain logic to all this strangeness. As Musk noted, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable. Why did I even fight it for so long!?"

Musk's celebrity powered sales of the $100-per-bottle (£90, AU$160) perfume. Last week, he said buyers had already purchased 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair. "Can't wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold," he tweeted. We now have to update that sales number.

Well here you go, Mr. Musk. Somehow, consumers have purchased $3 million worth of a mystery perfume sold by a company that makes big holes underground.

This is probably what it feels like to live in a David Lynch movie.