Dordle, an Evil Wordle, Forces You to Tackle Two Words at Once

First came Wordle. Then came the endless swathes of Wordle knockoffs. Among them: Dordle, a devious word game that doesn't let you off easy. In Dordle you have to guess two five-letter words at the same time, but you can only input one word guess at a time. Confused? Play it and you'll get it.

Dordle comes from indie games developer Guilherme Tows, who works under the name Zaratustra Productions. Tows credits Wordle with inspiring Dordle, which is described as "wordle plus wordle."

I handily conquered the first Dordle I tried and was feeling pretty confident. Unlike Wordle, Dordle lets you keep playing with new puzzles. So then I tried the next one, got the word on the right side correct and totally biffed the word on the left. My beginner's luck didn't hold.

The community comments below the game might clue you in to some possible strategies for tackling Dordle. But you might just want to try it on your own first before you start fishing for help.

If Wordle is a calm, breezy experience and you want to run your brain through the wringer a bit more, Dordle should give you some exciting moments. Or anxious moments. Or both.

Dordle isn't a replacement for Wordle. It's a different beast, one with two heads and a bit of an attitude. That's what makes it fun and challenging.