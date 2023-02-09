Chick-fil-A To Start Selling Chicken-Less Sandwich

Chick-fil-A announced Thursday it will begin selling a new chicken-less chicken sandwich starting next week. The new menu item is called the "Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich" and is made with a cauliflower filet instead of chicken.

"It's seasoned with the same familiar flavors and pressure cooked like the chicken sandwich to give it that special Chick-fil-A taste guests have come to know and love," Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A's principal culinary developer, said in a statement.

Tracy said he created the first version of the cauliflower sandwich in 2018 after the restaurant's research showed customers wanted to add more vegetables to their diets.

"Our culinary team brainstormed and explored everything," he said. "We kept coming back to the cauliflower filet."

This might not be the sandwich for people looking for a vegan or vegetarian option, though. Chick-fil-A said milk and eggs are used to prepare the new sandwich, and Chick-fil-A doesn't designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces at its restaurants.

The new cauliflower sandwich goes on sale Monday at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Denver, Charleston, SC and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region.

Chick-fil-A is the latest fast-food chain to try plant-based meat options. McDonald's, Burger King and Jack in the Box have all recently introduced plant-based meat options.

