Beyonce and Her Music Arrive on TikTok

Before Thursday, there was a Queen Bey-shaped hole on TikTok. Beyonce has filled that hole with the arrival of her music and her media presence on the popular social media app.

Beyonce announced her arrival to TikTok with a compilation of videos from fans dancing, singing and reacting to her song Break My Soul, which she released in June. Now people can feature songs from her entire catalog in their TikToks, Variety reported. Following today's announcement, Beyonce's first TikTok video already has over 500,000 views, and Beyonce has already accrued over 3.3 million followers.

Read more: Ready to Join TikTok in 2022? Here's What You Need to Know

The artist's arrival on the platform expands her already abundant social media following, with over 268 million Instagram followers, 15.5 million Twitter followers and 56 million Facebook followers.

In recent years, TikTok has played a significant role in a musician's success. The platform has become a key asset for generating buzz around forthcoming albums and singles, and allowing artists to connect with their fanbase somewhat organically -- not that the queen of music herself needs any help with that.

Break My Soul is the first single off her forthcoming album Renaissance that will be released later this month, on July 29.