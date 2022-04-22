Grab a Piece of Tech History at Grid's Sitewide Earth Day Sale

Grid Studio

It's important to recycle your old electronics. It can help reduce waste, and prevent hazardous chemicals from harming the environment. It also means that tons of classic devices are lost to the sands of time as they are stripped for parts and reused in the next generation. Grid offers the best of both worlds by taking these older devices, deconstructing them and turning them into stunning pieces of wall art that help preserve both the environment and tech history. And to help celebrate Earth Day, Grid is having a sitewide sale where you can grab one of these stunning displays for less. All items are already on sale, but you can save an extra 20% when you use the promo code EARTH2022 at checkout.

This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) today, and there are limited quantities available, with some pieces already starting to sell out. So you may want to think about acting sooner rather than later if you have your heart set on a specific device. But as of right now, there are still plenty of stunning pieces to choose from.

For any gamers out there who are feeling nostalgic, you can save $90 on this striking that will instantly transport you back to 1998. You can grab it today for $160. Or for any hardcore Apple fans, you can own a piece of this . You can pick it up today for $135, which is $64 off from the usual price. All products are framed in gorgeous varnished natural wood shadow boxes, and you can feel good about treating yourself today as 10% of all sales will be donated to earthday.org