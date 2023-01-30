Google Doodle Celebrates Bubble Tea With an Interactive Game

Google is celebrating boba tea with a Google Doodle. The Jan. 29 Doodle features a fun animated game where users attempt to make the Taiwanese drink for cute animals, including Taiwan's indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog.

There are five orders to complete, and each one requires a different amount of ingredients. The game requires you to pour each of the three ingredients -- bubbles, tea and syrup -- into a cup, stopping at the correct line. Tap and hold your mouse to pour, but try to stop before you hit the line, as getting the right amount will earn you a star. The game ends once you've finished all your orders.

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, wasn't invented until the 1980s, but its origins can be traced back to the Taiwanese tea culture that evolved around the 17th century, according to Google. The boba that we know and love today arrived with a wave of Taiwanese immigrants in the late 20th century. They brought the drink with them and began to experiment with different flavors and combinations.

Bubble tea is now a global phenomenon, gaining popularity across Asia and the US. The drink is made by combining small balls -- made of fruit jelly or tapioca -- with tea and flavored syrup to create the yummy beverage that's enjoyed around the world.