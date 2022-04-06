Travel in Style With Samsonite's Buy More, Save More Sale

Samsonite

It's travel season, and with the warmer weather, we're all looking forward to visiting nicer places to get away from our daily routines. Traveling is stressful enough without having to worry about damaged luggage, so here's your chance to get new luggage at a discount and enjoy a safe and secure flight every time. When using the offer code SPRING, during Samsonite's , you'll get $25 off purchases of $250 or more and $50 off $300 or more.

To suit a variety of needs, there are more than a hundred distinct pieces of luggage for sale. Most of the luggage on sale is evenly divided between personal/underseat and international carry-on categories. Large and medium-sized checked luggage follow close behind. The sale's prices vary, but you can get reasonably priced products ranging from $100 to $300. There are less expensive options, ranging from $20 to $100, but those aren't hardbody suitcases. Some of the luggage is in the men's and women's style categories, but since the majority of luggage is unisex, that makes up the bulk of the sale.

If you want to get any of the luggage available, you want to take advantage of this deal through April 26.