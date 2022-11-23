Take Up to 70% Off UGG Closet Gear for Black Friday

Just say no to boring footwear and workout wear, you know? Add a pop of color to your shoe game for less this Black Friday season. UGG Closet, UGG's hipper sibling, is taking up to 70% off of UGG Closet's catalogue throughout the Black Friday sales event.
UGG Closet marked down these fluffy walk-on-a-cloud slippers from $100 to $40. These colorful clear mini boots are currently 45% off of the retail price. If you're opting for a cozy-yet-minimal look these fuzzy booties come in black and natural cream and are 30% off of the retail price at $84.
Plus, keep an eye on UGG Closet's workout wear with tons of bike shorts and joggers 50-70% off.
Black Friday 2022 deals
