Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Fashion

Take Up to 70% Off UGG Closet Gear for Black Friday

Colorful slip-ons and fuzzy boots are up for grabs through UGG Closet's Black Friday sales event.
A pair of fuzzy red UGG slingback slides next to each other
Get the fluff yeah slides for 60% off when you shop UGG Closet's Black Friday sales. 
Nordstrom

Just say no to boring footwear and workout wear, you know? Add a pop of color to your shoe game for less this Black Friday season. UGG Closet, UGG's hipper sibling, is taking up to 70% off of UGG Closet's catalogue throughout the Black Friday sales event. 

UGG Closet marked down these fluffy walk-on-a-cloud slippers from $100 to $40. These colorful clear mini boots are currently 45% off of the retail price. If you're opting for a cozy-yet-minimal look these fuzzy booties come in black and natural cream and are 30% off of the retail price at $84. 

Plus, keep an eye on UGG Closet's workout wear with tons of bike shorts and joggers 50-70% off. 

Black Friday 2022 deals

Looking for the best sales and deals right now? Check out our complete coverage.