Super Savings Sale: Save an Extra 40% Off Fossil Accessories

Fossil is back with a new deal where all shoppers can get an sale items at checkout. Almost everything at Fossil is on sale right now, including handbags, wallets, watches and more, all without the need for a coupon code. Plus, you'll get free shipping for orders of $100 or more.

While this sale is an easy one to shop, you should know more about the exclusions. While you can get this deal at participating US and Canadian Fossil stores, it's not valid at Fossil Outlet stores or through phone orders. Full-priced merchandise, touchscreen smartwatches or limited-edition products are not available. So what can you get during this sale? Quite a bit, for both men and women.

There are over 1,000 products on sale, with women's items having the most options, but there are a ton of choices for men as well. If you're a man or shopping for one, prices start at $11 for watch bands. But if you're looking for bestsellers, you can't go wrong with watches. This is $65 (save $43). Prefer leather? You can get this for $82 (save $54). And if you want a cool backpack to match, this for a 15-inch laptop, fits all phone sizes up to iPhone Pro Max models and Samsung Galaxy S Plus models, all for $147.

Women's apparel is just as affordable. A few bestsellers worth checking out include this $54 that can hold all phone sizes up to iPhone Pro Max and Galaxy S Plus models. And there are also cool watches too, such as this $58 .

If you're interested in this sale, head over to Fossil for more, especially if you want to get affordable gifts before Father's Day.