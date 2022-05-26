Skims Bi-Annual Sale: Bundle and Save on Select Styles Today

The popular brand Skims started its yesterday, and it's continuing to give you bundle deals and savings off its popular undergarments through May 30. This Skims sale is for bestselling bodysuits, dresses, pants, bras and more in a variety of styles and sizes. Plus, there is even a deal for five pairs of underwear for $35.

If you're looking for all-in-one bodysuits that have ultralight support, you can check out this for $104. Or maybe you need a body suit that's sleeveless? If so, then this or , each $96, might do the trick.

The has over 20 options of women's underwear, including briefs, boy shorts and tangas. Not all underwear items under this bundle deal are on sale, so make sure you only choose items tagged with "5 for $35" to take advantage of this option. Depending on the item, you'll find sizes from XXS to 4X, but not all sizes are available since many items are selling out.

Other discounted items include slips for as low as $38, hoodies for as low as $21 and bras for as low as $20. Many of Skims' undergarments come in multiple colors to either match the outfit you're wearing or your skin tone. Plus, the brand does a nice job of being as body-size inclusive as possible.

If you need something that will help you smooth out unwanted lumps or give you a little support, then head over to Skims before this sale ends.