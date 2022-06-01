Shop Bellroy's Outlet Sale for Quality Bags and Wallets Today

While Bellroy isn't running a major sale on its website right now, you can snag 16 items at discounted prices at its outlet sale. This small but mighty has accessories from phone cases to fashionable bags. This sale doesn't have an end date, but to avoid things selling out, it's best to get what you can today.

What makes Bellroy special is that the brand sells sustainable products made of recycled and plant-derived materials to support the planet.

I had the opportunity to try two items from Bellroy for a few weeks -- the and . Beyond functionality, the items have good durability. Both the duffle bag and the sling have an invisible zipper that adds to the style, and both are tough and well made. I brought the duffle bag on a trip and it held up well. It was small enough to carry around and big enough to hold a week's worth of clothes (expertly rolled up) and two pairs of shoes.

While this sale doesn't include those products, it does have a on sale for $79. The larger sling is something that I use regularly. It comes with an outer pocket and a main component with numerous pockets, and it could hold my Fire HD 10 and zip fully.

Bellroy is shaping up to be one of my favorite brands for bags. If you want to get your hands on a sling, wallet and more, take advantage of this deal while you still can, especially if you want to grab something for your dad before Father's Day on June 19.