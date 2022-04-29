Save Up to an Extra 30% Off Beauty, Fashion and More at Macy's

The next few days are your last chance to take advantage of Macy's friends and family sale. You can save up to an extra 30% off major categories including clothes, beauty and home through May 1.
Here's a breakdown of the deal: regular-priced, sale and clearance clothing receive an additional 30% discount, while watches and bags get an extra 25% off. Clearance cosmetics and fragrances are 15% off, and home essentials and fine jewelry are 10% off.
Saving money on select apparel is an obvious choice when shopping this deal. Between the 30% discount and the item availability, you'll leave with something nice. There are over 3,000 items available for women in the under $50 category alone. Men will also be able to find pretty good discount. If you're looking for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger or G-Shock clothing and accessories, you'll find it here, and then some.
Read more: Best Minimalist Wallet for 2022