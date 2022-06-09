Save Big on Camping Gear, Paddle Boards and More During REI's Clearance Sale

Outdoorsy folks and travel lovers unite. REI is back with a brand new deal on past season styles for up to through June 23. During this sale you have a ton of great products to shop for that will help you hit the trail, camp, kayak and more for less. Plus, if you become a REI Co-op member, you'll even get an additional $30 toward your next purchase. This membership offer runs through June 22.

The category with the biggest discounts is apparel. Leading the charge on that are Patagonia and REI Co-op clothing for up to 50% off. If you need jackets and pullovers for men and women there are plenty, including this $124 for women and this $125 for men. Apparel in the REI Co-op category is offering discounts on shirts, layer crew tops, shorts and other essentials.

If you're here for the camping gear and then you're in luck because tents, sleep platforms and even smartwatches are on sale. This originally $749 is now $561. However, if you need a cheaper tent instead, this is just $234 and this is $262. And if you need a tent bundle for two, grab this for $200, which features a tent that fits up to four people and two sleeping bags.

There's so much more on sale that any person who loves the great outdoors would love to have in their arsenal. Check out the rest of the deals below and at REI today.

Camping and hiking gear









Fitness and running gear







Kayaks, paddle boards and accessories