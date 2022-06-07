Revamp Your Wardrobe With an Extra 30% Off Already Discounted Apparel at Macy's

Looking for a great deal on clothing and accessories? Just in time to spruce up your summer wardrobe, Macy's has kicked off the Friends and Family sale. For a limited time, the company is offering up to an when you use code FRIEND at checkout. This offer is available now through June 13.

You'll find all sorts of fabulous apparel for warm weather and beyond. You can snag the best tops, bottoms and more for the whole family, from the top brands like Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and Calvin Klein at marked-down prices. Plus, find loads of stylish jackets and exciting accessories if you're looking to stay warm on cool nights or add a little flare with functionality.

The deals don't stop there. There are dresses, jumpsuits and beauty options to bring out your inner fashionista. If you want to get ready for the next pool party or beach outing, there are plenty of swimwear deals for everyone, including kids. And there are even deals on shoes for the whole family. Whatever you need for your summer style, you're bound to find something to love. Head on over to Macy's to while this deal lasts.