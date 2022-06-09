Rack Up the Savings for Dad With This 60% Off Nordstrom Rack Sale

Didn't think you could get the perfect clothes for your dad, did you? Well, think again.

Nordstrom Rack not only has accessories on sale, but also nice shirts, shorts and grilling tools that will work for all types and personalities -- for up to . Though there isn't a visible end date for this sale, it's likely to end around or on Father's Day, on June 19.

If your dad is a home cook or grill master, you can grab this for $120 (save 76%). If clothes are more your father's speed, check out Tommy Bahama and Lucky Brand shirts for as low as $20. And there are Nike, Cole Haan and Adidas items on sale, too.

Some of the top Father's Day deals at Nordstrom Rack include this Yves Saint Laurent starting at $50, these Lacoste for $60 (save 24%) and $95 Ray-Ban .

There are tons of great Father's Day gifts on sale. Check them out below and head over to Nordstrom Rack for more deals.

More Nordstrom Rack Father's Day deals