We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Rack Up the Savings for Dad With This 60% Off Nordstrom Rack Sale

Looking for some new clothes and gifts for Dad? Surprise him with apparel for any occasion.

Robin Mosley
Didn't think you could get the perfect clothes for your dad, did you? Well, think again. 

Nordstrom Rack not only has accessories on sale, but also nice shirts, shorts and grilling tools that will work for all types and personalities -- for up to 60% off. Though there isn't a visible end date for this sale, it's likely to end around or on Father's Day, on June 19.

If your dad is a home cook or grill master, you can grab this BergHoff international 18-piece triple riveted cutlery set for $120 (save 76%). If clothes are more your father's speed, check out Tommy Bahama and Lucky Brand shirts for as low as $20. And there are Nike, Cole Haan and Adidas items on sale, too. 

Some of the top Father's Day deals at Nordstrom Rack include this Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau Fraiche fragrance spray starting at $50, these Lacoste Hydez leather sneakers for $60 (save 24%) and $95 Ray-Ban polarized wayfarer sunglasses

There are tons of great Father's Day gifts on sale. Check them out below and head over to Nordstrom Rack for more deals.

