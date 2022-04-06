Put Your Best Foot Forward With Up to 40% Off at Puma

Puma

Puma is back with a discount of up to 40% on sale and outlet items. The distinction between and is straightforward. Sale styles are more trendy and "fashionable." Think of sale styles as the kind of gear that has both style and function. Outlet sales, on the other hand, are the brand's everyday, staple shoes and fashion.

While there isn't a clear end date, what's important here is getting what you want before your size runs out. On the sale styles side, there are plenty of options available. One thing you might notice is that while the sale is designated for up to 40% off, quite a few options are on sale for more than that. I suspect that the deeper discounts might be tied to a previous sale, so think of this as extra savings in your pocket.

There are two pairs of shoes that are pretty awesome -- the $40 and for junior sizes (sorry adults). If you have a kid who loves Bratz, they might like these $65 . And there are shoes for adults too. Women can get cozy with the $15 or sporty with the $65 . And men can take a look at the $70 .

On the outlet side, there are hoodies, joggers and leggings available. Sizes for both men's and women's clothes varies by individual item. But, for women's clothes, you can expect to see sizes from XS to XXL, while men's clothes will range from XS to 4XL. And if you're looking for sensible running shoes, you'll find them during this sale too.

