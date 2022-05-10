Nab Up to 50% Off Hair Care Favorites at Sephora

Sephora is back with a new deal specifically for hair care. While Sephora sells hair care products, you don't often see deals in this category everyday. Right now, shoppers can score up to hair care favorites through May 13 with no coupon code necessary.

Each day, there are new products on sale for purchase. Today is Alterna, Better Not Younger and Sunday II Sunday for 50% off. Following this one-day sale, the next set of products are 30% off for T3, ghd and Pureology. And the deals for Thursday and Friday are 50% off for brands including Pattern Beauty, Verb and Christophe Robin.

Everything during this sale is available online and in-store. Select products are also available in Sephora at Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com. One thing to keep in mind is that you can't buy these products in bulk. You can only get two of the same sale products per transaction. And you can't combined it with any additional promotional offers.

Should you prefer cheaper hair care products, you can always check out the at Sally Beauty.

