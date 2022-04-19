Grab Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses for up to 70% Off Today

Deal Savings Price









It's nearly time to bust out the shades. If you're looking for a sweet deal on a pair of designer specs, Woot.com has a , including Ray-Ban, Oakley and Rebecca Minkoff eyewear. Some pairs are down as much as 70% and include free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Find our picks below and shop the . Stock appears limited, as some styles have already sold out.

Read more: Best Prescription Sunglasses for 2022

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban thick aviators are unquestionably cool and they're more than half off right now.

Oakley These classic Oakley wraparounds are down 55% right now.

Oakley Oakley has some other styles besides the signature ones, including these sharp Wayfarer-esque frames. They're labeled as women's but look pretty unisex to me.

Oakley These matt grey shades with iridium lenses make a serious statement.