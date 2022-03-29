Give Your Hair Springtime Flair With 15% Off Briogeo Sitewide

Briogeo

Briogeo is one of the few hair care products I always return to. It's never steered me wrong and helped me get healthier hair. It is slightly expensive, however, and the company rarely has sitewide discounts. But, now for a limited time you can use the code SPRING15 and get sitewide.

There is no end date, so this could very well be the last day of this sale. Even so, this deal is worth taking a few minutes out of your day to look at because Briogeo's hair care is top-tier. When I compare Briogeo to , another hair care line I love, I'd say that the prices are comparable. The difference is that Briogeo has products that work for all hair types.

I've tested the before, and loved how well it cleaned my hair and how the conditioner and deep conditioner brought all my moisture back in. Seriously, if you've washed your hair and felt like it was super dry after, you won't feel that way about Briogeo, as long as you follow its hair quiz. Another great product that I personally bought (and loved) was the that uses rice water to make dry and damaged hair stronger. It works well alone and even better when combined with other products.

The downside to using some of Briogeo's products, especially the kits, are how small some of the items are. If you have a lot of hair then that might be a problem, so you may want to invest in larger sizes.