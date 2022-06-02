Get Your Hair Summer-Ready With This 4 for $20 Deal at Sally Beauty

I don't know about you, but warmer weather and sunnier skies means I've finally embraced the new season. And so has Sally Beauty, because the brand's sale is back. If you're swapping out your old products for new ones or just love a good bulk sale for hair care, you should check out this budget deal.

A lot of the products on sale are either generic brands or "middle-tier" hair care -- they're not high-end, but they can work for your needs at a low price. There are over 200 items around the $5 to $10 range, with a $10 to $15 range following behind. Nothing in this sale will go over $22.

When shopping for products, keep in mind you can mix and match. But you might not be able to complete a hair care set due to availability, especially for popular budget brands. This four for $20 deal isn't the only thing happening right now. There are four other sales you should check out.









While there's no end date for the larger sale, this deal is a regular staple for Sally Beauty, so even if you miss it, it will return later.