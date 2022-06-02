Get Your Hair Summer-Ready With This 4 for $20 Deal at Sally Beauty

I don't know about you, but warmer weather and sunnier skies means I've finally embraced the new season. And so has Sally Beauty, because the brand's four for $20 sale is back. If you're swapping out your old products for new ones or just love a good bulk sale for hair care, you should check out this budget deal.
A lot of the products on sale are either generic brands or "middle-tier" hair care -- they're not high-end, but they can work for your needs at a low price. There are over 200 items around the $5 to $10 range, with a $10 to $15 range following behind. Nothing in this sale will go over $22.
When shopping for products, keep in mind you can mix and match. But you might not be able to complete a hair care set due to availability, especially for popular budget brands. This four for $20 deal isn't the only thing happening right now. There are four other sales you should check out.
- 30% off ion Brights hair care bundle
- 30% off select men's grooming
- Buy one, get one 50% off Goody hair accessories
- 2 for $12 ion boxed hair color
While there's no end date for the larger sale, this deal is a regular staple for Sally Beauty, so even if you miss it, it will return later.