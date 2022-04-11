Get Up to 30% Off Outlet Shoes at Vivaia

Vivaia

Sustainability is a hot topic in the fashion industry, not only because our planet needs saving, but we all want to look good too. If you're looking for shoes that are fashionable and eco-friendly for spring and summer, try Vivaia. Right now, Vivaia is currently offering up to its outlet shoe selection.

Using recycled materials and 3D-printing technology, this brand creates shoes that are completely waste-free. You can shop for flats, boots and slides during this deal and shoe sizes range from 5 to 10.5 in select styles. Vivaia does sell , but they're not included in this promotion.

I tried two different styles of Vivaia's shoes -- the s and the . The flats and sneakers both stood out for two reasons: They were both highly flexible and they didn't require any break-in time. All I had to do is slip them on and go, making them extremely comfortable to walk in. Time will tell how the soles hold up, but as a first impression, Vivaia shoes are worth it for women who want sustainable fashion.

So what should you check out during this deal? The are an excellent outlet option, though they aren't exactly the same as the Aria 5s. If slides are your thing, you can grab these $63 or these for $71. There are also ankle boots on sale, including these cute for $103 and a pair of for $111 too.

If you want to buy any of these shoes during this outlet sale, act quickly because certain styles are likely to sell out.