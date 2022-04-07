Twitter Edit Feature 2022 Masters Tournament Student Loan Repayment Freeze Jabra Enhance Plus Review Anker's First 3D Printer Darwin Notebooks
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get Cool Spring Vibes With 30% Off Toms Today

Hit the beach, take a nature walk or go to a special event in style.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
toms-spring-faves.png
Toms

To celebrate spring, Toms is offering 30% off spring favorites through April 10. This promotion doesn't require a coupon code, so you can simply shop for the styles you want and you'll see the discount applied to your shopping cart. 

See at Toms

You'll find a wide range of styles for every mood and outfit. There are sneakers, slip-ons, alpargatas and other shoe options. Men's shoe sizes start at 7 and go up to 13, while women's shoe sizes start at 5 and go up to 12. 

Toms sells kids shoes, but they're not a part of the 30% off sale. If you want any kids shoes, you'll need to take a look at Toms' regular discount sale. Youth (5 to 12 years old) and tiny shoes (1 to 5 years old) range from size 2 to 13.5. 

The best part about this 30% off Toms sale is that several shoes have a variety of colors and innovative styles to choose from. If you want to get your hands on these kicks, get them while they're still available.

Here is a selection of cool shoes and sunglasses with the 30% already applied, Head over to Toms for more: