Get Cool Spring Vibes With 30% Off Toms Today

Toms

To celebrate spring, Toms is offering spring favorites through April 10. This promotion doesn't require a coupon code, so you can simply shop for the styles you want and you'll see the discount applied to your shopping cart.

You'll find a wide range of styles for every mood and outfit. There are sneakers, slip-ons, alpargatas and other shoe options. Men's shoe sizes start at 7 and go up to 13, while women's shoe sizes start at 5 and go up to 12.

Toms sells kids shoes, but they're not a part of the 30% off sale. If you want any kids shoes, you'll need to take a look at Toms' regular . Youth (5 to 12 years old) and tiny shoes (1 to 5 years old) range from size 2 to 13.5.

The best part about this 30% off Toms sale is that several shoes have a variety of colors and innovative styles to choose from. If you want to get your hands on these kicks, get them while they're still available.

Here is a selection of cool shoes and sunglasses with the 30% already applied, Head over to Toms for more: