Get 25% Off This One of a Kind Sale at Rumpl

Rumpl is a well-known brand that was successful long before it was featured on Shark Tank. And it's still going strong to this day by reaching campers, hikers and others who love the great outdoors. Since Rumpl doesn't have many sales throughout the year (only two), this sale is pretty special. Right now, you can score on everything, including cool collaborations, through May 30.

Rumpl uses quality materials such as recycled insulation, merino wool and organic cotton. Of the 210 products you can get on sale, a majority of them will be blankets in queen and king sizes. Some of the collaborations you can grab are from Poketo, Parks Project and Billabong.

This cool is $97 (save $32) and is made using 60 plastic recycled bottles (for one person) or 100 (for two people). Like other original puffy blankets, it has a recycled polyester shell and insulation for warmth, and it's also machine washable. If graphical designs aren't your thing, there are nature-based designs pulling from famous landmarks and sites, including and , as well as traditional colors such as or . And if you want puffy blankets made with duck down or nanoloft blankets that mimic down with water resistance, you can get those too.

Blankets aren't the only thing on sale. There are also towels made of quick-drying and packable fabric that are perfect for the beach. Want a rainbow towel? Check out this for $37 (save $12). More of a floral person? Get this for $37, too.

