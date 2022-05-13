Gear Up for Summer With Up to 50% Off at Adidas

If you're looking to find the right fit for the warmer weather, look no further than this Adidas markdown sale. Get up 50% off this month when you shop the sale selection of shoes, clothing and more going on through May 16.
There is a wide breadth of gear for men, women and even kids at this event. Shoes are a great start and there are plenty on sale to choose from such as the women's Cloudfoam for $49 (save $21) and the men's Swift Run X for $51 (save $34). Even the popular Ultraboost is on sale for as low as $133 (save $57).
You'll also find great deals on clothes like these $21 workout shorts and $24 sport tights. There are also discounts on gym essentials like these $8 running socks.
Not seeing the perfect look right this moment? Lock in the savings with a gift card from Adidas. Right now you can still take advantage of the Mother's Day special and score a $50 gift card for only $40; that's 20% off right now on future purchases.
