Budget Beauty Bonanza: Get 30% Off All Sephora Collection

Sephora

Makeup and skin care doesn't have to be expensive for it to work, and the Sephora Collection knows a thing or two about combining quality with affordability. This deal started April 1, and you'll have until April 11 to get all Sephora Collection products. Plus, you'll get free shipping when you use the code FREESHIP.

I've bought products from the Sephora Collection and had the chance to test items from the affordable line, as well. I haven't had an issue with anything thus far. With deals starting at $2, the most you'll spend is $105 on a hair dryer (unless you purchase a $250 gift card).

More than 300 Sephora Collection products are on sale, including bronzer, lipstick, skin care creams and makeup brushes. I recommend grabbing makeup brushes, palettes and lip balm. For skin care, I'd focus on face masks and tools since these items are inexpensive and effective, though you should go with what you know works for your skin. (There are more expensive skin care products that might achieve better results, including from brands like , which is a favorite of mine.)

If you stick with bestsellers and highly rated products from the Sephora Collection, you'll easily find some quality budget beauty in this sale.