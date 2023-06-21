Boys Lie's Latest Collection Only Tells the Truth

A few years ago, a clothing line took the fashion world by storm. Its bold shirts read "Boys Lie," along with angel and devil graphics. I've been an avid fan of the Boys Lie brand for years now, ever since I fell in love with its Blue Rebel Tank and Corduroy Trucker Hat.

Boys Lie recently released a new line of hoodies, sweatshirts, tank tops, shorts and sweatpants, which appear to be playing off Taylor Swift's song, Right Where You Left Me. The clothing is adorned with ironic cupid graphics and colorful prints. It's also emblazoned with the slogan, "I am not where you left me." If you're looking to make a statement this summer, I recommend picking up a few pieces from Boys Lie.