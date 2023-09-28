Best Fall Athletic Wear for Women

As temperatures begin to fall, it can be more tempting to skip those outdoor workouts. The second it starts to get a little cold outside I begin to make excuses to skip my morning run. My biggest excuse: I have no workout clothes for cold temperatures. I've already put my summer shorts away and my $5 leggings definitely don't keep me warm, so last fall I took on the daunting task of trying to find the best fall athletic wear.

Whether you're running outdoors, hiking or playing any other fall sport, it's essential to have athletic wear that won't make you shiver or suffocate you during your workout. The best athletic wear for fall temperatures should insulate. you while allowing your body to breathe. Different workouts require different clothing, which is why I tested dozens of different items for a variety of activities. From workout dresses to running tights, I've compiled a list of the best workout wear on the market for fall time.

Best workout tops

North Face North Face Women's FD Pro 160 Crew Best undershirt for cold weather activities Planning on early morning hikes or hitting the slopes? North Face's Women's FD Pro 160 Crew will keep you warm and ready to go on your adventure. The lightweight shirt is slim fit and made of quick dry material plus there are thumb loops for your thumbs so your hands stay warm.

TNA's Sports tank is one of my favorite workout tops. The V-neck top includes a built-in sports bra with adjustable cups, making you feel supported even during the hardest of workouts. Obviously this tank top isn't built for cold weather but it's an athletic wear staple of mine, just add a few layers and you're good to go.

Best workout bottoms



Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tights Best workout tights for all weather Prior to owning these leggings, I never understood the Lululemon hype. And I just assumed these were middling quality leggings sold at a ridiculous price. I'm happy to admit I was wrong. The Lululemon Wunder Train tights are everything and more. The tagline for these leggings is, "Train hard, not hot," and the tights keep your legs warm while preventing excessive sweat that would interfere with your workout. For the past few weeks, I've been wearing them on my morning run and during my nightly Orange Theory classes, and I'm never going back. I wouldn't recommend the leggings for the extreme cold or heat, but if you're searching for a pair of leggings that can be thrown on for a quick run or workout class, then these are the pair for you. Looking for quick-dry yoga tights? Check out Lululemon's InStill High Rise Tight.

Gymshark Sweat Seamless Leggings Best workout leggings for warmer temperatures Gymshark's leggings are a solid option if you're in need of low insulation leggings. While I don't love them for outdoor workouts in the cold, they're a good option for those awkward 75 degree days where it's too hot for warm leggings and too cold for shorts.

Athleta Salutation Stash 7-inch shorts Best biker shorts If you prefer to workout midday in early fall, I tend to opt for a pair of biker shorts over leggings. Biker shorts are the perfect in-between of leggings and shorts, making them a great choice for a warmer midday workout. The Athleta high-rise shorts are my favorite because of the soft material and length.

Best workout outerwear

Lululemon Evergreen anorak Best for windy workouts Lululemon's Evergreen Anorak fits comfortably over larger layers and provides high quality wind protection. The water repellent windbreaker includes a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve, stowable hood and cinchable waist. My favorite aspect of the jacket is its length. Oftentimes windbreakers either engulf my whole body or cut off right around my waist; the Evergreen anorak cuts off where the bum meets the thigh, giving the ideal amount of coverage.

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon Best jacket for brisk workouts Lululemon's Define Jacket Luon is perfectly form-fitting, not just making you look good but also allowing you to feel comfortable while working out. The jacket is quick-drying and features a mesh that allows for added airflow. My favorite aspect of the jacket are the thumb holes on the sleeves that let you keep your hands warm while exercising. I'd recommend this jacket for outdoor runs or hikes.

Fabletics Elliot puffer vest If a vest is more your style, look no further than Fabletics' Elliot puffer vest. It's lightweight and packable, making it great for athletes on the go. The vest includes two front pockets and a collar to help insulate your neck.

Best workout shoes