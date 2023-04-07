Best Spring Athletic Wear for Women

Prior to owning these leggings, I never understood the Lululemon hype. And I just assumed these were middling quality leggings sold at a ridiculous price. I'm happy to admit I was wrong.

The Lululemon Wunder Train tights are everything and more. The tagline for these leggings is, "Train hard, not hot," and the tights keep your legs warm while preventing excessive sweat that would interfere with your workout. For the past few weeks, I've been wearing them on my morning run and during my nightly Orange Theory classes, and I'm never going back. I wouldn't recommend the leggings for the extreme cold or heat, but if you're searching for a pair of leggings that can be thrown on for a quick run or workout class, then these are the pair for you.

