Best Spring Athletic Wear for Women

Searching for the best athletic wear for your spring workout? We've got you covered.
We're now entering that awkward time of year where mornings can be brutally cold but afternoons call for shorts and tank tops. Last summer, I ditched my Planet Fitness membership in exchange for outdoor workouts; a nice idea when the weather is constantly over 60 degrees but challenging during the colder days. Knowing what clothing to wear while working out outdoors during those in-between weather days can be challenging.
Whether you're running outdoors, hiking or skiing, it's essential to have athletic wear that won't make you shiver or suffocate you during your workout. The best athletic wear for spring temperatures insulates you while allowing your body the ability to breathe and ward off sweat. Different workouts require varied clothing, which is why I tested dozens of different clothing items fit for a variety of activities. From fleeces to running tights, I've compiled a list of the best workout wear on the market for springtime.
Brooks' Run Visible collection highlights thermals, sneakers and spandex that all have reflective features, making them optimal for exercising in the dark. Anyone planning on working out outside during evening or nighttime should own reflective gear to avoid accidents. The thermal hoodie allows runners to be insulated and also comfortable knowing drivers and passersby will be able to see them.
Also check out Brooks' Run Visible Tights and Run Visible Shoes.
If midday workouts are more your vibe, then you'll definitely need a breezy workout tank to keep you cool during high spring temperatures. The Nike Women's Pro Dri-Fit Cropped Tank Top is one of my favorites. A big issue I have with cropped workout tanks is that they tend to rise up during certain exercises. This Nike top stays secured on your body, allowing you to feel comfortable during any workout.
When I first tried these Delta tights, I was skeptical. The material felt like it was good quality, but the padded insulation on the top and bottom felt odd. However, once I put the tights to work while hiking in 30-degree weather, I understood why people spend $100 on them. My legs never once got cold during the hike. The tights are water resistant, breathable and made for both winter and early spring temperatures. Though the fit may feel odd at first with the insulation pads, the Delta Tight is definitely worth the money.
Prior to owning these leggings, I never understood the Lululemon hype. And I just assumed these were middling quality leggings sold at a ridiculous price. I'm happy to admit I was wrong.
The Lululemon Wunder Train tights are everything and more. The tagline for these leggings is, "Train hard, not hot," and the tights keep your legs warm while preventing excessive sweat that would interfere with your workout. For the past few weeks, I've been wearing them on my morning run and during my nightly Orange Theory classes, and I'm never going back. I wouldn't recommend the leggings for the extreme cold or heat, but if you're searching for a pair of leggings that can be thrown on for a quick run or workout class, then these are the pair for you.
Looking for quick-dry yoga tights? Check out Lululemon's InStill High Rise Tight.
During the springtime, I always opt for a pair of biker shorts over shorter workout shorts. Biker shorts are the perfect in-between of leggings and shorts, making them a great choice for a spring workout. The Athleta high rise shorts are my favorite because of the soft material and length.
The perfect lightweight fleece didn't exist; until now. Outdoor Voices' RecFleece Snap Jacket makes those brisk spring mornings a little more bearable. Suited best for a long walk or quick run, the RecFleece is made of polyester and breathable fleece.
Lululemon's Evergreen Anorak fits comfortably over larger layers and provides high quality wind protection. The water repellent windbreaker includes a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve, stowable hood and cinchable waist. My favorite aspect of the jacket is its length. Oftentimes windbreakers either engulf my whole body or cut off right around my waist; the Evergreen Anorak cuts off where the bum meets the thigh, giving the ideal amount of coverage.
Lululemon's Define Jacket Luon is perfectly form-fitting, not just making you look good but also allowing you to feel comfortable while working out. The jacket is quick-drying and features a mesh that allows for added airflow. My favorite aspect of the jacket are the thumb holes on the sleeves that let you keep your hands warm while exercising. I'd recommend this jacket for outdoor runs or hikes.
If a vest is more your style, look no further than Fabletics' Elliot Puffer Vest. It's lightweight and packable, making it great for athletes on the go. The vest includes two front pockets, and a collar to help insulate your neck. Though you'll need additional layers to make working out in the morning or evening a more enjoyable experience, the vest is a nice addition for every workout wardrobe.