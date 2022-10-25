Adidas Severs Ties With Kanye West Due to Antisemitic Comments

Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West in the wake of his antisemitic comments, the sportswear company said Monday. It comes after fashion house Balenciaga and talent management company Creative Artists Agency reportedly severed ties with the musician, who's now legally known as Ye.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a release. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

It said it will end "production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies."

Balenciaga, which teamed up with the rapper for a clothing line sold at retail chain Gap earlier this year, "no longer [has] any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the French company told Women's Wear Daily on Friday.

CAA stopped representing West earlier this month, the LA Times reported Monday.

West, whose name-change from Kanye West recently got legal approval, is facing criticism over a series of antisemitic posts he made on social media earlier in the month. His posts led to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being temporarily locked. Ye has doubled down on his opinions in multiple media appearances.

Last week, Parler said Ye had agreed to purchase the right-wing social media platform. The financial terms weren't provided, but the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Neither Balenciaga nor Ye representatives responded to requests for comment.