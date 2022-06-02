Get 25% Off Sterling Forever's Pride Month Collection

Since it's Pride Month, Sterling Forever is offering a sale on its jewelry for using the code PRIDE2022 for the whole month. And, when you buy something during this sale, 75% of the proceeds will be donated to the Pride Center of Maryland.

Sterling Forever's last major sale sold fine jewelry, but this one is taking us back to its tried and true selection of sterling silver, gold jewelry and other styles. With the 25% discount taken into account, prices start at $32 with this .

The Pride collection on sale is split between plain sterling silver and gold pieces, while the other half have colorful stones attached to it. Some of the more colorful jewelry includes these for $53 that feature heart, star and rainbow shapes adorned with a mix of white and color stones. If you want to match, take a look at this for $53. And, this makes its return to sale for $45.

If colorful jewelry isn't your thing, there are other pieces such as this for the astrology lovers out there, and an and that feature the Venus symbol.

Check out Sterling Forever's entire Pride Month Collection if you want to grab nice jewelry and support a good cause too.