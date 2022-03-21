Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings Ex-Apple Employee Charged Match Dating App for Single Parents Second Best Show on Netflix Oscars Snub: No Invite for 'West Side Story' Star Oscars 2022 Predictions
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

21 Days Of Beauty: Grab Ulta Beauty's Must-Haves 50% Off

Don't miss out on the second week of deals on skin care, makeup and more.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
ulta-beauty-21-days-of-beauty-week-2.png

Today kicks off the second day of the second week with the end of Sunday's deals on Buxom, Tarte Cosmetics, Josie Maran and Sunday Riley. Today's deals include 50% off Urban Decay, Nabla, Dermaflash, Dermablend and Urban Skin Rx. And if you're diamond or platinum member, you get free shipping.  

See at Ulta Beauty

Here are the rest of the deal for this week:

Tuesday

Wednesday 

Thursday  

  • Urban Decay all nighter softening loose setting powder: $15
  • Murad oil and pore control mattifier broad spectrum SPF 45: $23
  • Origins ginzing SPF 40 energy-boosting tinted moisturizer: $21
  • Exuviance age reverse hydrafirm hyaluronic acid anti agining moistuizer: $40

Friday

  • Lancôme la base pro oil-free longwear makeup primer: $21
  • Clarins double serum: $45
  • PMD select personal microderm classic & clean: $50 to $80
  • Multi Brands select palettes: $19 to $29 (have to download the Ulta app for this deal)

Plus a surprise beauty steal to be revealed on March 25  

 Saturday 

Plus a surprise beauty steal to be revealed on March 26   