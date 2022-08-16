Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
Culture Fashion

10 College Wardrobe Essentials to Put on Your Packing List

Going to school and not sure what to pack? Here are the top 10 college wardrobe necessities recommended by a recent college grad.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina
4 min read
Show More (5 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Freshman year of college is hard. Starting over, making new friends or for some, moving away from home, are all challenges college students face. But forget about all of that. My biggest question freshman year of college was knowing what on Earth I needed to bring to wear!

If you're like me, you most likely suffer from overpacking syndrome, in which every single piece of clothing you own must come with you. I mean, what if you need to wear that one jacket you haven't worn since middle school?

But speaking from experience, I'm a recent college grad, so I can confidently say that your whole entire wardrobe does not need to make the trip to your tiny dorm. Besides, once you get past the first few weeks of school, you mainly just begin to wear practically the same outfit everyday anyway (especially if your laundry room is in another building). 

To help take the stress off of all that goes into packing for college, I've compiled a list of essential items needed for your wardrobe. 
Nike

Shoes for every outfit

This one may be a given, but a pair of simple Low Top Converse or Air Force 1s can go a long way. I prefer Converse or Nike because of their universality and simplicity. I also recommend packing a pair of shoes that you don't mind getting dirty. Going to frat parties, bars and tailgates can get messy, and there's nothing worse than having a brand-new pair of shoes get destroyed within an hour. 

$110 at Nike
$60 at Converse
Abercrombie

A 'fracket'

If you're going to school in the blistering heat or where frat parties don't reign supreme, then this won't be a necessity for your list. However, plenty of Northern school attendees will definitely appreciate bringing a "fracket," aka a frat jacket. A frat jacket is any type of cheap winter coat that you wear in between the Uber and the frat house. It's a jacket that you like, but if you lost it it wouldn't be the end of the world. 

I recommend going to your local thrift store, using your mom's Kohl's cash or buying from any clearance section when getting your fracket. In fact, Abercrombie has the Utility Puffer on sale for $34, which would make the perfect fracket.

$35 at Abercrombie
Kohls

A pair of business pants

College may be fun and games most of the time, but you don't want to be caught off-guard when it's time to get down to business. Owning a pair of dress pants and a nice blouse to match comes in handy when presenting or going to networking events and meetings. There's no need to spend a fortune at Nordstrom on brand-name clothing; dress pants from Kohl's or Target will do just fine.

$48 at Kohl's
Urban Outfitters

Going-out top

This is a must. Feeling comfortable and confident in the clothes that you wear when hitting the town makes every night 10 times better. There are so many types of going-out tops, but I recently have been loving the corset look. My favorite corset top is the Out From Under Corset at Urban Outfitters.

As a side note, many frats tend to have themed parties so having a neon shirt or a checkered print shirt may be helpful. 

$59 at Urban Outfitters
Old Navy

Athletic wear

Athleisure wear really took off once the pandemic kicked into full swing, and the trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. No longer do students need to feel the pressure to throw on skinny jeans and an uncomfortable top just to look cute going to class. All you need is leggings or biker shorts with any sort of top or sports bra, and you're good to go! 

Athleisure wear sets can cost anywhere from $25 at Amazon to $300 at Lululemon. I recommend going to Old Navy if you're looking for quality athletic clothes at a reasonable price. 

$30 at Old Navy
Zara

Basic tank tops

Although I love a statement piece, having a couple of basic tank tops that can easily be layered with jackets and other accessories are convenient for putting together any outfit. Basic tank tops are budget-friendly and will save you space in limited dorm room storage. I recommend the $13 Zara Seamless Tops.

$13 at Zara
Dr. Martens

Black boots

OK, this may just be a style choice, but a black boot can make any outfit go from casual to nighttime ready. My friends and I all own different variations of black boots. I prefer a Chelsea boot when going to a more casual event, but when going out, I like a black boot with a little heel.

$89 at Urban Outfitters
$150 at Dr. Martens
LF

Tailgating clothes

Although I didn't go to a big SEC or Big 10 school, all of my friends who did spent the whole year planning their outfits for football season. If you're going to school where sports are all the rage, I recommend checking out LF for cute, albeit expensive, shirts and sweatshirts. 

If that's too expensive, there are hundreds of Etsy stores that customize tailgating clothes at a more reasonable price; I recommend ShopDartyGalz. As a side note, to spice your outfit up I recommend a college tee with a white tennis skirt.

See at LF Stores
See at Etsy
$28 at Aerie
Forever 21

Comfortable joggers

A pair of comfortable joggers will come in handy when running to the grocery store, going to class or casually hanging out with your friends. Joggers are comfortable and make outfits look a little more put together than sweatpants do. I've owned the same pair of Forever 21 Joggers all through college and definitely recommend them.

$15 at Forever21
Abercrombie

Formal dress

Owning one dress that can be worn to fancy dinners, dances or nice parties will save you the time and money of having to go shopping at the mall or buying a dress last-minute online. Throughout college you will inevitably be faced with the challenge of having to dress up for some event, and it's best to have a dress you already love in your closet. I suggest having both a cocktail dress and a longer formal dress on hand.

$49 at Urban Outfitters
$102 at Abercrombie

