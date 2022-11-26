The Man is back in town. After a surprise appearance on Friday's SmackDown, Becky Lynch will make her in-ring return on Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames, four months after injuring her shoulder at SummerSlam. Lynch will team with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim in one of Survivor Series' two WarGames matches.

The other will see The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, take on the team of Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes. How the match shakes out will likely determine who will be challenging for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in January.

The SmackDown Women's Championship is on the line, with Shotzi challenging for Ronda Rousey's gold. The highlight of the night could be the clash between AJ Styles and Finn Balor, two of the best wrestlers on the roster, who will both be backed by their respective O.C. and Judgement Day factions.

Come back to this page as the main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET), as I'll be updating with results and analysis.

Women's WarGames match

The Women's WarGames match opens Survivor Series 2022. It pits the five-woman team of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim against Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.

Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai begin WarGames for their respective teams.