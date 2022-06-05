There's no denying it: WWE is in a holding pattern until Money in the Bank next month. Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championship titles at WrestleMania, but Hell in a Cell marks the second pay-per-view in a row where he hasn't defended it. The headlining match, a Hell in a Cell bout between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, isn't even for a title.

But as last months' Backlash showed, nonmonumental shows can still be a lot of fun. The aforementioned main event should be an excellent match. The same can be said for the triple threat match for the Raw Women's Championship, which pits Bianca Belair against Asuka and Becky Lynch. To give the show a touch more gravitas, on Friday WWE added a SmackDown Women's Championship contest featuring champ Ronda Rousey and challenger Natalya.

Hell in a Cell's match card

Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

Triple Threat Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP.

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali.

A.J. Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan vs. Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel.

No Holds Barred: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin.

Start times

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place at Rosemont, Illinois' Allstate Arena on June 5. For those without a live ticket, the show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, WrestleMania Backlash begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Hell in a Cell. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Hell in a Cell on the WWE Network as usual.