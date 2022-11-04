WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday. WWE typically pulls extravagant rabbits out of its hat for Saudi events, but even by those standards Crown Jewel has a strange main event. Logan Paul, in his third ever wrestling match, takes on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship titles. Look at that poster above. Even Paul looks surprised to be there.

The story going into the match is that Paul is clearly outclassed, but only needs one lucky shot to prevail. It comes a week after Paul's brother, Jake Paul, beat UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match, so anything is possible with these Paul brothers.

Crown Jewel's main event is by far its most intriguing match. The semi-main event will see Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley, a return bout from their Royal Rumble clash. Also on the show: Drew McIntyre takes on Karrion Kross in a steel cage, and Bayley challenges for the Raw Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

Crown Jewel 2022 Start Times

With Crown Jewel broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, start times will be different than normal. The show will air 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on Nov. 5. That's 4 p.m. UK time, which is a treat for people in the region who usually have to wait until midnight to get their grappling fix. This time it's the Australians who have it the hardest: Crown Jewel airs at 3 a.m. AEDT.

WWE

Full card

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

Last Woman Standing, Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley.

Steel Cage: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross.

Braun Strowman vs. Omos.

Women's Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes.

The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Crown Jewel 2022. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Crown Jewel 2022 on the WWE Network as usual.