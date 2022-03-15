CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons Gas Prices 2022 iPhone SE Review iOS 15.4: Best New Features WatchOS 8.5: All the New Features 'Halo' on Paramount Plus
Where to Watch Every Spider-Man Movie, From 'No Way Home' to 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Here's exactly where to find each film and how much it'll cost you.

Abrar Al-Heeti headshot
Abrar Al-Heeti
spider-man-no-way-home-new-poster-1200

Spider-Man: No Way Home broke box office records, but the older Spider-Man films are also fan favorites.

 Marvel/Sony

The release of Spider Man: No Way Home inspired a flurry of nostalgia and conversations about all the Spider-Man movies, from the original trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield to Marvel's spin on the franchise starring Tom Holland.

If you're looking for a refresher on the older films, want to rewatch the MCU movies or are eager to see No Way Home for the first (or seventh) time, streaming services have you covered. 

Here's where to watch all the Spider-Man movies, including the popular animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man (2002)

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Where to watchAmazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sony Pictures

Where to watchAmazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Where to watchAmazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Sony Pictures

Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Sony

Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Chuck Zlotnick

Where to watchAmazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

Sony Pictures Animation

Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Marvel Studios/ Sony

Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Sony

Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Buy for $19.99)
Apple TV Plus (Buy for $19.99, available to rent April 11)
Vudu (Buy for $19.99)
YouTube (Buy for $19.99)

