'Where the Crawdads Sing' Movie Trailer Arrives, Includes New Taylor Swift Song

Sony Pictures Canada

Calling all Where the Crawdad's Sing fans. If you consumed the story in novel form, there are more "tall tales about the marsh girl" to come.

A trailer for the new film, based on the 2018 novel by Delia Owens, arrived on Tuesday. The movie hits movie theaters "exclusively" in July, according to the trailer.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Kya, a young woman who gets wrapped up in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Harris Dickinson (The King's Man) will portray Chase Andrews, and Sharp Objects actor Taylor John Smith will play Tate Walker.

Reese Witherspoon, who's among the film's producers, chose Where the Crawdad's Sing for her book club in 2018. The trailer is set to a new song, "Carolina," by Taylor Swift.