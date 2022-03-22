Video Games Are Shaping the Metaverse Okta CEO Confirms Data Breach Attempt Xbox 'Sonic 2' Furry Controllers Tax Deadlines March Madness 2022: How to Watch
'Where the Crawdads Sing' Movie Trailer Arrives, Includes New Taylor Swift Song

Listen to a snippet of Swift's new song, "Carolina."

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
screen-shot-2022-03-22-at-11-35-34-am.png

Daisy Edgar-Jones in "Where the Crawdad's Sing." 

 Sony Pictures Canada

Calling all Where the Crawdad's Sing fans. If you consumed the story in novel form, there are more "tall tales about the marsh girl" to come.

A trailer for the new film, based on the 2018 novel by Delia Owens, arrived on Tuesday. The movie hits movie theaters "exclusively" in July, according to the trailer. 

Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Kya, a young woman who gets wrapped up in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Harris Dickinson (The King's Man) will portray Chase Andrews, and Sharp Objects actor Taylor John Smith will play Tate Walker. 

Reese Witherspoon, who's among the film's producers, chose Where the Crawdad's Sing for her book club in 2018. The trailer is set to a new song, "Carolina," by Taylor Swift. 