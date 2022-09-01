When Does 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 3 Release on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is live! Not one, but two episodes are available to watch on Prime Video.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. "Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the last alliance between Elves and men.

Timings for the rest of the season

Episodes are dropping weekly, three hours later than the premiere time, for the rest of the season.