Tributes Pour In for 'Harry Potter' Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72, reports Friday said. The news was confirmed by Coltrane's agents in the US and the UK to CNN, the BBC and the Guardian.

Among many other movies and series -- including a stint as a James Bond villain In GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough, and as Lord Dingwall in Pixar's Brave -- Coltrane is known for playing half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films.

Tributes began pouring in on Twitter, as fellow actors, Harry Potter alums and fans mourned the loss of Coltrane.

"I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco'," English actor Stephen Fry, who narrated the Harry Potter books for their audiobook releases, tweeted Friday. "Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him," Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted alongside a photo of herself with Coltrane. "I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, tweeted:

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

"Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama," tweeted First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. "I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed."

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement, as quoted by Variety. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."