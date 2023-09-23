The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch Right Now

Prime Video is an exciting destination for horror movies, though an update on Friday that may send an unwelcome shiver down the spine of some users -- Amazon said the streaming service is going to start showing ads next year. Thankfully, horror fans can still stream without interruptions for now. The service notably hosts recent releases like Smile, Halloween Ends, Nope, M3GAN and Bones and All.

Hopefully all that, plus the additional flicks listed below, adds up to enough creepy content to satisfy your cravings. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin.

Universal M3GAN (2022) M3GAN the killer doll gained attention earlier this year for her unnatural dance moves, and now you can watch the rest of her story. In the movie, she's given to a young girl as a companion, but things don't work out as planned.

Universal Knock at the Cabin (2023) M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin is based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. A family is vacationing at a remote cabin when Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Glass Onion) and a band of strangers show up with an impossible demand: the three cabin-dwellers must choose to save humanity or their family.

Universal Nope (2022) That's right, Jordan Peele's third film is now streaming on Prime Video. The sci-fi horror movie stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who run a horse ranch in Southern California. They learn something large and mysterious is occupying the sky, leading to a quest to capture it on camera.

Universal Pictures The Black Phone (2021) In this tense new release, a cute kid is abducted and locked away by a sadistic killer played by Ethan Hawke. One of the spare objects at his disposal is a disconnected phone that seems to be of little use. Or is it? Tune in to see a young protagonist attempt to outsmart a murderer.

Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus Smile (2022) An unnatural grin can be utterly terrifying. This recent release takes full advantage of that. Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, actor and daughter of Kevin Bacon) goes on a horrific journey after she witnesses a traumatic incident involving a patient.

Universal Candyman (2021) Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror.

Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part II (2020) The sequel to John Krasinski's runaway hit, A Quiet Place Part II revisits the Abbott family as they're forced to leave their home and travel into the unknown. With a brand new baby in tow, the journey is perilous and tense, as younger members of the family have to step up and take the lead.

Amazon Studios Nanny (2022) Nanny is an increasingly unnerving movie about a mother working in the US and separated from her son in Senegal, whom she hopes will soon join her. The powerful, chilling, 97-minute film -- led by a captivating Anna Diop -- takes viewers through her difficult, haunting wait.

Amazon Suspiria (2018) If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Amazon Prime Coherence (2014) Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.