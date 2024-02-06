The Best Horror Films on Prime Video Right Now

Prime Video has a lot to offer horror fans, from Jordan Peele's Us and Get Out to M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. Ads are now a part of the streaming service, but if you'd prefer to watch your spooky content without commercial interruptions, you can pay an additional fee to remove them.

Here are some highly rated horror flicks to satisfy your cravings. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin.

Universal M3GAN (2022) M3GAN the killer doll drew lots of attention for her unnatural dance moves, and now you can watch the rest of her story. In the movie, she's given to a young girl as a companion, but things don't work out as planned.

Totally Killer (2023) Want to revisit the '80s? Kiernan Shipka time-travels to the decade and takes on a killer in this new Prime Video slasher comedy. Randall Park and Julie Bowen also make appearances.

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET The Descent (2005) In this British horror film from 2005, six young women go spelunking and rub up against terrifying humanoid cave dwellers. It's a race to evade the dark before becoming creature food. If you need another reason to descend, the flick's high user score on Metacritic suggests you'll be glad you went on this chilling expedition.

Claudette Barius Us (2019) A family comes face-to-face with terrifying doppelgängers of themselves in Jordan Peele's thought-provoking second feature. Prime Video also carries Peele's first flick Get Out, which took home an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Universal Knock at the Cabin (2023) M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin is based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. A family is vacationing at a remote cabin when a band of strangers shows up with an impossible demand: The three cabin-dwellers must choose to save humanity or their family.

Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus Smile (2022) An unnatural grin can be utterly terrifying. This recent release takes full advantage of that. Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, actor and daughter of Kevin Bacon) goes on a horrific journey after she witnesses a traumatic incident involving a patient.

Universal Candyman (2021) Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror.

Amazon Studios Nanny (2022) Nanny is an increasingly unnerving movie about a mother working in the US and separated from her son in Senegal, whom she hopes will soon join her. The powerful, chilling film -- led by a captivating Anna Diop -- takes viewers through her difficult, haunting wait.

Amazon Suspiria (2018) If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Amazon Prime Coherence (2014) Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.