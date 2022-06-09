Stranger Things Teases Plenty of Action in Season 4 Final Episodes

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things ahead.

Many Stranger Things fans are waiting impatiently for the July 1 release of the final two episodes of season 4. On Thursday, they received a small sample of what's in store for them in just a few short weeks. Netflix released a 30-second teaser dangling hints and showing short, fast scenes from the remaining two episodes -- but you need a fast hand on the pause button to grok all the details.

It's tough to pull out much information, since the video jumps around, but we tried. El and Vecna are back at it. Hopper and Murray seem to be in some (Russian?) lab where supernatural creatures (dead?) are floating in giant tanks that are straight out of Hell's Aquarium. Lucas looks flat-out terrified as he tries to crawl back against a couch. Dr. Brenner is staring panicked at some scribbles on the lab wall. Robin, Nancy and Steve are ready to fight -- or run away from -- something that's moving up on them fast.

One YouTube observer saw even more than that, writing, "There's so much to unpack in these 30 seconds. Hop hunting demogorgons with the flamethrower, Robin caught by Vecna, frozen demogorgons, the Russians captured part of the mind flayer, so much!"

(Was Robin really caught by Vecna? Wouldn't Nancy be more likely? Hey, everything's moving quickly in this teaser, so hard to know.)

The final two Stranger Things episodes of season 4 will be released on Netflix on July 1. The show's creators, the Duffer brothers, have already revealed that the final episode of the season is more than two hours long.