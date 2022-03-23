'Stranger Things 4' First-Look Photos Tease a New Wave of Darkness

Netflix

The more things change in Hawkins, Indiana, the more they stay the same. Netflix just dropped a fresh batch of first-look photos for Stranger Things 4, and there's nothing to smile about.

Though Joyce Byers packed up her kids and Eleven to move out of town, the Upside Down is not finished with them -- or Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Nancy, Steve, Robin, Max, Erica or Hopper. Don't be fooled by the '80s bangs or another round of Dungeons & Dragons. Judging by these pictures, the latest monstrous threat is breaking all geographical borders and giving everyone something to worry about.

Stranger Things 4 will arrive as a two-part event, with volume 1 dropping on Netflix on May 27 and volume 2 releasing on July 1. According to an announcement from Netflix's Tudum, the Duffer Brothers stated that season 4 will be extremely long and go deeper into "horror movie" territory. Why? These aren't a bunch of little kids anymore. Prepare to watch the crew enter the creepy Creel House, see Nancy and Max go undercover and learn how Hopper handles himself in Russia. And most importantly, find out which D&D monster is disturbing the peace this time.

